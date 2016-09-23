Thriller in the Villa set to pack a punch for charity

Thirty volunteers are preparing for a boxing showdown, all for a good cause.

Thriller in the Villa is making its return tomorrow evening (Friday), following the success of the debut event last year.

Hospice fundraising co-ordinator Amy Davenport, event organiser Chris Mooney, Kimberley Moughtin of CCW and Hospice events manager Sharon Connor

It will see Manx residents go head-to-head against comeovers, and Douglas take on their northern rivals, Ramsey.

There will also be what is sure to be a hotly-contested Battle of the Companies.

Event organiser Chris Mooney explained: ‘Last year was the first Thriller of its kind and not only did we exceed expecations, we smashed our £10,000 target and raised £20,000 for one night’s boxing.

‘This year we have 30 new volunteers to take to the ring and slug it out all for the best cause .’

Out of the 30 volunteers, 24 had no previous boxing experience.

They have undergone at least a 12-week training course and had a medical check.

And they have all been busy fundraising for Hospice Isle of Man and Rebecca House children’s hospice.

The night will see a Katy Perry Firework tribute to teenager Sophie Birtles, who died in Rebecca House earlier this year.

Pole dancer Jade Thomas of Savina’s Secret will then perform before the boxing matches get under way.

The show is only open to adults.

For those that are unable to make it along to the Villa, Bluewave Communications will be livestreaming the event to pubs and homes across the island.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets cost £30. They are available from the box office on 600555, from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and online at www.villagaiety.com

Chris thanked the event’s main sponsor, CCW, for their support.