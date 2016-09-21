Thug grabbed woman’s bottom and punched man unconscious

A 22-year-old has been jailed after punching a man unconscious during a drunken night out.

Roman Pszczolkowski, of Allan Street in Douglas, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH).

He has already served six and a half months on remand so he should be released in weeks.

The ugly incident was sparked by Pszczolkowski, who is originally from Poland, grabbing a woman’s bottom which he said had then prompted a man who was with her to ‘ram’ a bag of chips into his face. He then responded by punching the man who fell, unconscious before he hit the ground.

Pszczolkowski initially pleaded not guilty and had been set to face a trial before changing his plea to guilty.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on May 2, 2015, a group of men and women encountered Pszczolkowski, who was with two other men on Tynwald Street.

As the group passed the men, Pszczolkowski grabbed the bottom of one of the women and then her arm.

The woman shouted: ‘What are you doing?’

The men with her confronted Pszczolkowski who then punched one of them.

The victim hit his head on the road and started to choke with blood gurgling in his mouth.

His friends put him in the recovery position until an ambulance arrived.

Pszczolkowski told police he had grabbed the woman’s bottom ‘just for fun’ but conceded it might have been the starting point of the incident.

On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, he was asked how drunk he had been and replied ‘8’.

The victim suffered fractures of the nasal bone and mastoid bone but had now recovered.

The court heard that Pszczolkowski had a previous conviction in Poland in 2011 for robbery.

During his period on remand here he had also served time for breaching his bail and resisting arrest.

In court, defence advocate Steve Wood handed in a basis of plea for his client in which he admitted throwing the punch but said that it had been act of self-defence after being hit with the chips. Pszczolkowski accepted that the force he used was excessive. The plea also said that, after the punch, the victim’s friend had picked him up but dropped him which could have resulted in the mastoid bone injury.

Mr Wood said that his client was remorseful for the damage his punch had caused.

Deemster Alastair Montgomerie said: ‘Regarding remorse, the jury is still out. Time will tell. If you are truly remorseful this is the last we’ll see of you in court. If not, then we’ll be seeing you again.’

