Timeless comedy is set in 1950s America

Rushen Players will transport the audience to a cosy American diner in the 1950s as it presents William Inge’s classic comedy drama Bus Stop.

The production will be staged at the Erin Arts Centre for three nights, on Thursday to Saturday (November 10 to 12).

Director Adrienne Sanderson described the play, which was nominated for four Tony awards after it was first performed on Broadway in 1956, as a timeless comedy suitable for all ages with alternating flashes of truth, humour and surprising revelations.

‘Come along prepared to laugh, cry and enjoy a superb evening’s entertainment,’ she said.

Two talented young actresses, Kathryn Cawte and Saoirse Coyle Carroll, will be making their first appearance with Rushen Players, alongside the regular crew.

On a dark and stormy night, the roads become blocked by a freak blizzard and a motley crew of passengers disembark from their bus to seek shelter and warmth in Grace’s Diner, until the snow- blocked roads can be cleared.

Among this melting pot of humanity is Dr Gerald, Lyman, a professor of dubious character (Jack Verity) and Elma, a young and impressionable waitress (Saoirse Coyle-Carroll).

Cherie is a ‘chanteuse’ from a seedy night club (Kathryn Cawte) who has been abducted and packed on to the bus by a lovesick and exuberant cowboy (Ged Power) who thinks that he can ‘catch him a wife’ in the same way that he would rope a steer!

His trusty, wise old sidekick, Virgil Blessing (Billy Newton), is constantly trying to guide him out of trouble, to little avail.

Meanwhile Grace, the owner of the diner and queen of all she surveys, has her own needs and shows a more than motherly fondness for the lusty bus driver (Nathan Rea), who has his eye on someone else.

The Sheriff (Steve Blower) keeps a watchful eye over all the proceedings as the full gamut of human emotions and frailties play out.

Curtain up on all three nights is at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£10 for adults, £2 for students) are available from the EAC box office, Monday to Friday, 10.30am to 4.30pm or call 832662.