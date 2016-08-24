Tireless charity workers receive honour

Relay For Life Isle of Man volunteers have received a special commendation from Cancer Research UK.

The organising committee for the event has won a Flame of Hope award, which recognises outstanding volunteering efforts, from the UK charity.

The committee was among 500 nominees in the awards.

Ahead of this year’s Relay For Life, which takes place on Saturday (August 27), Paula Jones, senior fundraising manager for the North West for Cancer Research UK, travelled to the island to present committee members with the award.

She said: ‘I nominated the Isle of Man volunteers for their tireless passion and motivation which, in 2015, saw them rank second out of all the relay events in the UK in terms of fundraising income, by raising more than £123,000.

‘The efforts that go into organising the event and the work of the teams in fundraising is incredible, and I’m delighted to present the award to the Isle of Man in grateful thanks for helping Cancer Research UK to beat cancer sooner.’

Organising committee chairman Lynn Bell said: ‘For our volunteers to be recognised publicly for their year-round hard work is great news. Everyone involved is to be congratulated for giving their time so selflessly and helping to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

‘Relay For Life Isle of Man is now in its seventh year and thanks to the long-standing support of our lead sponsor Celton Manx, media partner 3FM and other local businesses, our volunteers and the Manx public it has become a much anticipated community event with a tremendously loyal following.’

The overnight fundraising event will begin at midday at the NSC, with a lap of honour for cancer survivors. Teams of eight to 15 people will then take it in turns to walk round the track throughout the night to raise money for Cancer Research. There will be games, bouncy castles, and family disco and silent disco to keep team members and supporters entertained.

A Candle of Hope ceremony will also take place as night falls, in which specially made Candle of Hope bags decorated with messages, in memory or in celebration of loved ones, are filled with sand and lit up with candles.

Lynn said: ‘This year we’re looking forward to welcoming more than 50 teams, including around 70 cancer survivors, and the whole island community to our Family Fun day which starts at midday.’

For more information email relayiom@gmail.com or go to ‘Relay For Life Isle of Man’ on Facebook.