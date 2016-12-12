Toilet tax to go up by 6.5 per cent

New chairman of Manx Utilities Dr Alex Allinson will asked for Tynwald approval this week to raise the sewerage rate from 92 to 98p in the pound from April.

The sewerage rate had been due to go up by about 33 per cent, an average of £50, next year but will now increase by inflation-only, albeit the 6.5 per cent inflation rate as measured by the Retail Prices Index rather than the 1.0 per cent as measured by the Consumer Prices Index.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan announced during question time as last month’s Tynwald sitting that the Council of Ministers had supported the Treasury’s request to restrict the increase in the sewerage rate to inflation only for the period 2017-18.

He also announced he was commissioning an independent review of Manx Utilities’ financial position.