Top marks for Katrina

Katrina Taylor has passed a PhD in exercise physiology and a graduate certificate in statistics with an overall 4.0 GPA (out of 4.0).

She studied at the University of Idaho, USA.

The daughter of Lynda Taylor, she grew up in Ramsey and studied at Auldyn Infants School, Albert Road School, Ramsey Grammar School, and her undergraduate degree from the University of Central Lancashire.

We print graduation photos for free in Isle of Man Newspapers.

Simply email newsdesk@newsiom.co.im with details.

Every time you email us, please include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we need to check anything.