Trains suspended

Steam train services have faced disruption and replacement buses were in operation following reports of a train derailment near Castletown.

Department of Infrastructure workmen were inspecting the line just yards from Castletown station this morning. (Saturday).

Dept of Infrastructure workers were at Castletown station this morning (Saturday) to inspect the track just outside the station

There has been no official statement about what happened but IoM Today understands a train heading south may have ‘jumped’ a point shortly after 2.30 pm yesterday (Friday).

According to @iombusandrail on Twitter a replacement bus service for passengers operated last night (Friday) to replace the 5.45pm commuter train to Port Erin and the 7.15pm Port Erin to Douglas service.

In another tweet and on Facebook it reports morning services today (Saturday) between Douglas and Port Erin have been cancelled with replacement buses in operation.

It is understood transport bosses are hoping to resume a train service later today (Saturday) but there was no official word on this.