TravelWatch welcomes moves to improve air punctuality

Passenger watchdog TravelWatch has welcomed moves by budget airline easyJet to improve punctuality on island services.

EasyJet hit the headlines over several successive weeks during the summer after passengers were left stranded in Gatwick when Sunday return flights to the island were delayed or cancelled overnight.

The airline blamed unprecedented external events such as strikes, severe weather and airport issues. But is now introducing ‘firebreaks’ in its schedule to try to minimise the disruption to services.

In a review of air services, TravelWatch said this was an encouraging move.

Spokesman Terry Liddiard said: ‘EasyJet has responded positively by introducing what they describe as a ‘firebreak’ in their schedules for 2017, designed to give them a chance to absorb any minor delays which might build up during the day, and which have been damaging the operating integrity of their evening services.

‘We hope that TravelWatch, and the many passengers who contacted us during this difficult period, played some small part in this move, in the absence of any officially published punctuality figures, reflecting the considerable public concern over the frequency and extent of the delays suffered, particularly on the evening Gatwick services.’

He said it was also encouraging to see that, as the pressures of peak Summer operations disappear, easyJet has improved punctuality during the two months of September and October.

The move of all easyJet services to Gatwick’s North Terminal in January should improve the overall travel experience, with potentially fewer bus journeys between aircraft and Terminal buildings, he added.

TravelWatch is continuing to press Isle of Man Airport to publish monthly punctuality figures for all airlines.

Looking ahead to 2017, the passenger watchdog said it was concerned that flight schedules for Flybe for the summer are not yet available.

Mr Liddiard said: ‘By the same token, whilst we welcome easyJet’s decision not to withdraw the daily Saturday service to/from Gatwick during the

peak Summer months as has happened over the past two years, we note that no mention was made of the simultaneous withdrawal of three midweek rotations during the same period, with a loss of 600 seats a week.

‘Three rotations per week in the summer peak have also been withdrawn on their Liverpool route. It is a disappointing response.

‘We would urge the government to do all it possibly can to encourage more air capacity to London and the South East. Realistically, however, we recognise it is probably already too late to influence any airline to amend its 2017 summer schedules.’