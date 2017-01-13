Tree fell onto van

Peel Fire Crews were called to Ballacraine this morning and the road was closed after a tree fell onto a van.

The uninjured passenger of the vehicle managed to get himself free prior to the fire service arriving but the driver remained trapped in the vehicle due to damage to the offside door.

Ballacraine crash

Hydraulic cutting and spreading equipment was used to free the driver, who was treated at the scene for a minor hand injury.

The fallen tree also damaged overhead power cables leading to loss of power to the traffic lights and houses in the vicinity.

The Department of Infrastructure were contacted to attend so that the tree could be removed and the road reopened.