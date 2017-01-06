Trevor Hemmings’ star horse Many Clouds may have a crack at Cheltenham Gold Cup

Island businessman Trevor Hemmings may give Many Clouds a run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup en route to the next Grand National, he said today. (Friday)

The popular gelding ran in the Gold Cup in 2015 before romping home in the Aintree thriller the following month.

Trevor Hemmings with Many Clouds at the Ballaseyr stud in the north of the island

Many Clouds owner Mr Hemmings and Lambourn trainer Oliver Sherwood are considering the options as to where to run the nine-year-old next.

His last race saw him win a big race at Aintree in convincing style last month. (December)

Mr Hemmings, told Isle of Man Newspapers about that victory: ‘It was a stunning performance, he jumped for fun.’

Speaking today (Friday) from his base in the north of the island, Mr Hemmings said Many Clouds could first be aimed at the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, January 28.

He said: ‘Then I would imagine it will be time for a good glass of red wine thinking time’ before deciding whether the superstar steeplechaser will go for the Gold Cup.

Mr Hemmings agreed with comments by trainer Oliver Sherwood who says: ‘There is a nice gap between Cheltenham and Aintree this year so it is possible to run in both.’

Racing again in the world’s most famous steeplechase on Merseyside in April is very much the plan as Mr Hemmings looks for an amazing fourth win as an owner having already won the race with Hedgehunter, Ballabriggs and Many Clouds in 2015.

The Gold Cup on March 17 is the highlight ‘Blue Riband’ event of the four day Cheltenham Festival.

Some bookmakers are today already offering ante-post odds of between 40 to one and 50 to one on Many Clouds in the Gold Cup.

And bookies are offering ante-post odds of between 14 to one and 16 to one on the horse tasting victory again in the Grand National onSaturday, April 8.

Punters are warned however about the risks involved in ante-post wagers. For instance they won’t get their stake back if the horse does not run.

Many Clouds would probably come up against market leader Thistlecrack if it runs at Cheltenham. The Colin Tizzard trained horse won the King George at Kempton Park on Boxing Day.

Mr Hemmings said today that his racing manager Michael Meagher had reported to him that Many Clouds is looking ‘excellent’.

And Mr Hemmings said that nobody should be afraid of pitching their horse in against one horse such as Thistlecrack.

Meanwhile Mr Hemmings, owner of Preston North End, said he is relishing the prospect of tomorrow night’s FA Cup third round tie with Premier League high fliers Arsenal.

He plans to be at the game and says the mid-table Championship side will be fired up to give a good account of themselves against Arsene Wenger’s London side.