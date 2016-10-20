Trial date is set in harassment case

News from the courts

A Douglas couple are set to face a trial for conduct amounting to harassment next April.

Gary Patrick Burns, aged 37, and Amy Burns, aged 34, both of Harcroft Meadows, have pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A three-day trial will start on April 24, 2017. A pre-trial review is set for November 22 but the couple are not required to attend. Bail continues.

