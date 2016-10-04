Tribunal: Surgeon unfairly dismissed

A hospital consultant has been awarded compensation of more than £37,000 after an employment tribunal ruled he had been unfairly dismissed from Noble’s.

But the tribunal rejected Ilhamy Saad Iskander-Boughdady’s claim of racial discrimination - and found he was 80 per cent to blame for his dismissal.

Egyptian-born Mr Iskander was employed as a consultant general surgeon at Noble’s from September 1998 but his contract was terminated in April last year on the grounds of capability. By that date his gross pay was £185,456.21 a year.

The surgeon argued his contract had not been terminated lawfully and alleged the decision to dismiss him amounted to racial discrimination.

He initially sought reinstatement but on the second day of the tribunal hearing said he did not want his job back.

The Department of Health and Social Care denied racial discrimination.

Hospital manager Barbara Scott said there had been complaints from staff and patients about Mr Iskander’s behaviour.

In November 2012 all bowel surgery was suspended at Noble’s following four serious cases where patients had surgical complications.

A review concluded Mr Iskander needed retraining in colorectal surgery but following a placement in Liverpool, it was advised he should be restricted to seeing patients within the outpatients department and undertaking endoscopies.

In October 2013, he was referred to the General Medical Council which concluded he was fit to practice but in order to return to his full duties, he needed a period of supervision in major surgery and endoscopy.

In his evidence, the consultant claimed the hospital had turned a ‘blind eye’ to the practice of a British surgeon colleague he said had had much higher complication rates and a bad patient safety record.

He considered that his suspension, in 2013, had been ‘disproportionate and very harsh’.

Mr Iskander is now working at Wigan Infirmary and he was expecting the GMC to lift the restrictions allowing him to become a colorectal surgeon.

The tribunal concluded that while the DHSC’s conduct was unfair, the greater proportion of blame must lie with the claimant. It awarded him £37,162.87 in compensation.