Tribute to long-time music director

A special memorial concert has been held in memory of Onchan Silver Band’s long-time musical director who died last year.

Gordon Astill spent over half a century as an important part of the band, the vast majority of it as conductor.

The concert was held at St Ninian’s Lower School in Onchan on Sunday and featured past and present members of the band.

The band’s assistant musical director, Mark Halliday, said: ‘It is true to say that without him, the band would most likely no longer exist. His influence spread throughout the brass band community on the Isle of Man and beyond.’

Guest of honour for the afternoon was Gordon’s widow, Sheila Astill who helped build a programme of some of her husband’s favourite musical items which were played during the concert.

Mrs Astill also has a long association with the band, her father being the band’s first president.

Mr Astill’s brother, Robert (Bobby) also attended the concert and conducted the band in a performance of one of their perennial favouries, ‘The Young Amadeus’.

Mr Astill was also latterly on the board of Onchan District Commissioners, serving twice as chairman, and throughout his life was an integral part of both the village and the parish.

He was born in Foxdale in 1931 and went to school in the village, then later in Peel before moving to Onchan in 1950.

In 1952 he joined Onchan Silver Band with his three brothers. In 1958 he began teaching the boys of the junior band having been elected to the post of bandmaster.

He later became musical director, a post he held for over 40 years.

Memorable occasions he performed at ranged from the opening of the Onchan Youth and Community Centre by Princess Anne to joint concerts with the Ghurkhas Band, parades at St John’s on Tynwald Day, gala openings and anniversary concerts. His final appearance with the band came during its 70th anniversary celebrations in 2007. Despite ill-health he remained as a commissioner until 2009.