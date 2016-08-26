Tributes paid to former Minister

Tributes have been paid to a former government Minister who has died in hospital following a tragic accident.

Former Middle MHK Martyn Quayle was found unconscious at the foot of a flight of stairs in Douglas a few weeks ago.

He was airlifted to Walton Hospital in Liverpool with head injuries and was put in an induced coma but sadly he passed away this morning. He was just 57. His family was with him when he died.

Health and Social Care Minister Howard Quayle, who succeeded Martyn Quayle as MHK for Middle, said he had suspended canvassing in the constituency today as a mark of respect.

He said: ‘I knew him all my life. He was an absolute gentleman. He was honest and did his best for the Isle of Man. He did not have a bad bone in his body. I’m genuinely very upset - it is desperately sad.’

Lifelong friend Jane Ellis said: ‘Martyn had so many friends in all corners of the world. He was bursting with life and he had such a great sense of fun and humour. This is such a huge loss to so many. He was the perfect gentleman.’

Martyn Quayle was first elected to the House of Keys in 2001. During his political career, he was appointed Minister for Home Affairs, Tourism and Leisure and Social Care.

He grew up in Glenlough Farm and lived in Ballahutchin House in Marown. He leaves his two older brothers Peter and John and is survived by mother Evelyn.

Mr Quayle was educated at Marown Primary School and Douglas High School. Before entering politics, he was a civil servant and then joined Isle of Man Farmers Ltd, serving as general manager.

In 2004, he was left on crutches for weeks after breaking both his legs in a car crash in Scotland.