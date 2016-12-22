Tributes paid to respected entertainer Ken Radcliffe

Tributes have been paid to Ken Radcliffe, a talented musician and entertainer and valuable former staff member at Douglas Corporation.

Mr Radcliffe, of Alpine Close, in Onchan, died on Sunday in Hospice Isle of Man.

He was well-known as the pianist for a huge number of shows and charity events across the island and for many years he was the organist at St Mary’s RC Church, in Douglas.

Fellow performer Dot Tilbury said Mr Radcliffe had helped her through her first Gaiety performances as the fairy on the Christmas tree in Christine Wild’s pantomime Cinderella.

‘Ken calmly nursed me through my first appearances on the Gaiety stage, selecting the music for my part of the fairy on the Christmas tree, which people still talk about today,’ she said. ‘A close friendship was formed and the rest as they say is history.’

She added: ‘I feel super lucky and privileged to have known Ken and our Manx troop of travelling players, Geoff Corkish, Ian Qualtrough, Peter Cringle and Val Kissack, plus a host of fabulous talent who dipped in and out of our shows as we performed from the Braaid to Baldrine and Ballaugh to Ballasalla.

‘We laughed till we cried and while rehearsal time was in short supply – non-existent for the most part – the shows went down well with our audiences all over the island despite flying by the seat of our pants.’

She said that he could be relied upon to carry on playing no matter what happened: ‘If I made a mistake, which was often, I’d blame Ken and that was the way.

‘He could do anything on the keyboard and filled a multitude of blank spots with twiddles and tunes appropriate to the moment.

‘Despite the total chaos Ken always came to the rescue.’

Christine Wild, of the Christine Wild Theatre School, said he played for school shows and charity events as part of the KGB band with Barbara Walker and Gerry Reynolds for more than 30 years.

‘I have wonderful memories of a lot of fun times we had during those years,’ she said.

‘Ken was always cheerful and smiling, always full of encouragement especially when as a very young teacher I was beginning to stage productions in church halls/school halls and then later at the Gaiety.’

Mr Radcliffe worked for Douglas Corporation from 1968 to 1995, progressing to the role of deputy town clerk.

Douglas Council leader David Christian said that he was one of many councillors who had sought out Mr Radcliffe for advice when they first took on the role.

‘He really took me under his wing, not just in the early days but for the first couple of years,’ he said.

‘What he didn’t know about Douglas wasn’t worth knowing.

‘As a new councillor Ken was the person to turn to for help, assistance and guidance.’

Mr Christian described Mr Radcliffe as having a ‘wicked sense of humour’ that had caused committee meetings to dissolve into laughter.

He said that after Mr Radcliffe took early retirement in 1995 he had kept in touch with councillors and many members of staff at the town hall.

He leaves wife Anthea, three children, five grandchildren and sister Pat.

His funeral will take place at St Mary’s RC Church, in Douglas, on Thursday, January 5, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Douglas Cemetery.