Try traditional dancing with Perree Bane

Drop into dancing with Perree Bane traditional Manx folk dance group.

Anyone interested in Manx dancing is welcome to go along to the group’s session any Sunday this month.

It takes place at Ballasalla village hall, on the Main Road, on Sundays from 7pm to 8pm.

Perree Bane, founded in 1982, is described as performing ‘traditional Manx folk dance with a vibrant twist’.

Members range from three to 70 years old. They attend festivals, events and private functions. For more details, call Caroline on 833208.