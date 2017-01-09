TT star Joey Dunlop remembered in coin pack

A coin pack, Remembering Joey, has been commissioned to explain the work of the Joey Dunlop Foundation, with a proportion of proceeds from sales being donated to support the charity’s work.

The pack contains a cupro nickel crown featuring 26-times TT winner Joey, a history of the foundation and several pictures, including photos of Joey taken by renowned road racing photographer Stephen Davison.

Remembering Joey is available now, priced £17.50.

The Joey Dunlop Foundation was formed in 2001 to honour five-times World Champion Joey with a lasting memorial in the Isle of Man, where he enjoyed so much racing success. It aimed to create accessible holiday accommodation for people of all ages with special requirements who were visiting the Island.

After years of fundraising and planning, the Foundation purchased property at Braddan Bridge, on the TT course, in 2008 and spent two years converting it into specially adapted holiday flats.

Braddan Bridge House was officially opened on Mad Sunday 2010.

Fundraising has continued and earlier this year work on an extension to provide additional apartments started. The new flats are due to open during the 2017 TT.

Bruce Baker from the foundation said: ‘We are thrilled to have worked with Isle of Man Post Office on this project, which is not only a wonderful way to celebrate what the foundation has achieved in Joey’s memory already but will also raise money to further enhance facilities at Braddan Bridge House for visitors.’