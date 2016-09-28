TT visitor who crossed white line caused collision

A 28-year-old man from the UK has been fined £800 for three driving-related offences.

Archie Gaden, of Oddington Road, Stow-on-the-Wold, Cheltenham, did not attend court but sent a postal admission to driving with no licence, driving without due care and attention, and having no insurance.

Gaden also had his licence endorsed with eight penalty points for the due care offence.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on the Tuesday of TT practice week, June 2, at 1.50pm, Gaden was riding his motorbike in Bride displaying ‘L’ plates.

As he reached Ballagarrett he went around a left-hand bend at 40mph and crossed the centre line.

A man was riding a bike in the other direction, with his wife as a pillion passenger and collided with Gaden.

There was a near head-on collision and both riders came off their bikes as well as the passenger.

The man suffered lacerations to his leg, a cut chest and bruises while his wife suffered soft tissue injuries to her leg.

Gaden told police: ‘I was coming up the hill and went over the centre line and crashed. I was unaware you need a full bike licence to ride in the Isle of Man roads so my insurance may be void.’

Ms Carroon confirmed to the court that riding on Isle of Man roads on a provisional UK licence meant that Gaden’s vehicle licence and insurance were invalidated.

In written mitigation sent to the court Gaden said: ‘I am genuinely sorry for any offence I’ve committed. I work on my family’s farm as a tractor driver and am two-thirds of the way through taking my HGV licence. My licence is important to me.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘Driving without due care while uninsured or the holder of a licence is a serious offence. But I note you did have insurance, but it was invalid as you are unable to drive on a provisional UK licence in the Isle of Man.’