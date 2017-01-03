Tuesday is news day: Examiner has more on Tynwald Mills takeover

The Isle of Man Examiner is in the shops this morning and its lead story is about the takeover of Tynwald Mills.

Reporter Jackie Turley has been speaking to management there about it.

Inside there is coverage of the Port Erin fire, which is being considered as arson, the police have confirmed.

On page 3 there’s a good news story about a group of volunteers who have helped to do up the garden of an elderly man in Laxey.

Laxey’s also featured in the latest in our series of articles about Manx architecture. Patricia Newton asks which buildings there are at risk.

The paper also features

New Year’s honours

A woman who broke her bail over Christmas and was sent to jail

Technology from the Isle of Man could find its way to the moon this year

New Year’s dips photos

Liberal Vannin MHK Julie Edge is the latest novice politician to be interviewed for us by Paul Speller

A plan for eco-friendly houses for the elderly in Braddan

How money from the Isle of Man is helping people in Zimbabwe

Photos of finalists in the Isle of Man Newspapers Awards for Excellence receiving trophies

Plus sport, your letters and we aks people in street interviews about shopping over the festive period.

