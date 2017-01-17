Tuesday is news day: Examiner wins challenge to Freedom of Information decision

Isle of Man Newspapers has been successful in challenging a government decision about Freedom on Information.

When we first made a request for more details about the investigation into last year’s Snaefell tram crash we were turned down.

So we appealed. And we have won.

Details are in this week’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Also this week:

We talk to a candidate about lax practices in the general election counts. She’s angry that some votes were not counted.

An MHK wants to reform the Isle of Man’s abortion law, which he describes as ‘medieval’.

A debate about council housing in Douglas led to the council leader describing one house that was being let out as a disgrace.

A man who threatened to shoot a taxi driver has been in court.

And a company has been fined after causing an explosion in a kitchen.

A machine operator who was sacked by Swagelok for taking off his safety boots has appealed against the dismissal. We report the verdict.

The paper also has the latest on the proposal to rebuild Castle Rushen High School.

The question of why a tractor moves seaweed up and down Douglas beach has risen again. We report the latest.

The latest novice MHK in our series of interviews by Paul Speller is southside politician Jason Moorhouse.

After admission fees for Manx National Heritage sites soared, we ask members of the public if that will put them off visiting them.

If you like Manx history, you’re going to enjoy a feature about the Lords of Man that has been written by Catriona Mackie ahead of a talk about the topic soon.

And there’s also a two-page feature in our series about Manx attractions at risk. This time Peter Kelly from the Victorian Society looks at the future of Douglas’s horse trams.

Fascinating photos of the town’s other long-gone tramways are included.

In sport DanKneen signs for a new TT team.

Business News reports on a merger in the finance sector on its first page.

Plus there’s two pages of photos from Queen Elizabeth II High School’s open day, your letters, two pages of nostalgia, Terry Cringle’s column and the social diary.