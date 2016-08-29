TV licence prosecutions hit 129

A record 129 island residents were prosecuted last year for failing to pay the TV licence fees.

Of these 129, 85 were convicted but 44 were found not guilty or the case against them was dropped.

The figures were revealed following a Freedom of Information request by anti-licence fee campaigner Caroline Levesque-Bartlett.

She said: ‘Considering that a total of 125 were prosecuted between 2010 and 2014, the level of prosecution in 2015 (with 129 cases) is unprecedented.

‘Unfortunately, this new trend is continuing. For 2016, 33 cases have already been dealt with (25 have been convicted), and 105 are pending (55 women and 50 men).

‘In 2015 34 per cent of cases brought to prosecution in 2015 were unsuccessful (defendant found not guilty or case not proceeded) this is alarmingly high compared with the rest of the UK.’

Of those convicted last year, 56 were women and 29 men.

The typical fine was £200 (though £300 fines were not uncommon), usually with standard £120 costs. Only two people were not asked to pay costs in 2015.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the introduction of the TV licence fee.

Caroline believes it marks 70 years of ‘government endorsed extortion’.

She said: ‘Since June 1946, no one was able to think of a way of funding the BBC that would not involve a choice, for those who want to opt out, between withholding all TV channels and criminal sanctions.

‘On the contrary, the BBC’s power to charge and barge in to homes has been recently extended to cover the internet. The mind boggles. Playing devil’s advocate: shouldn’t the TV licence fee retire at 68, like the UK workforce? Don’t we need something progressive, flexible and tailored, more in tune with the changing world?’

From September 1, those aged 75 and over won’t be able to apply for a free TV licence in the island.

It’s a move which had angered many pensioners and veterans’ associations. A colour TV licence costs £145.50 and a black and white TV licence costs £49.

Ending the free TV licence on a universal basis was approved by Tynwald as part of last year’s Budget.

The Manx government said those aged 75 and older in receipt of income support will still be eligible for help in paying.

Across the British Isles, 200,117 people were charged for TV licence offences in 2015. Caroline said there still doesn’t seem to be a political will to challenge the BBC’s status quo but added: ‘With a new Secretary of state, maybe we can hope for some change to the Royal charter.’