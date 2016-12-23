TV licence shock for the over-75s

Tynwald may have made a welcome u-turn over free TV licences for the over 75s, but the changes have left many confused over the new rules.

Moreover, the new system means many will have shelled out the full £145.50 cost before the changes approved by Tynwald meant they could claim it back from the government.

Carol Garrett, whose 93-year-old mother lives in Douglas, told the paper she had made many calls to clarify the situation on her mother’s behalf after the pensioner received threats of a fine and even prison if she didn’t pay the fee.

She told the Manx Independent: ‘I think many will have received letters and telephone calls from the TV licensing authorities as they are clamping down on non-payers, particularly since the end of September when anyone viewing on line must also pay.’

She said she felt some old people may be confused by the fact that previously, over 75s didn’t need to do anything to receive their TV licence free of charge. Now they have to pay and claim back the cost, but some may not have understood this and feel intimidated by threats of legal sanctions.

A spokesman for Age Concern Isle of Man also said the charity had received a number of calls from old people wanting clarification of the situation or help filling out forms.

The charity’s operations manager Maureen Cowbourne said: ‘People do ring us when they are concerned about something to ask us for information. We are always happy to help out and give them a hand filling in forms if necessary.

‘It’s useful to us if the relevant authorities can let us know about any changes so we are better able to advise people, but this all happened quite quickly.’

A spokesman for the government said all people over 75 have now been sent letters from Social Security explaining the new rules.

‘Under the previous aarrangement the island’s over 75s were exempt from paying for their TV licences as the government paid the BBC the cost of the exemption. But the mechanism allowing that to happen is no longer in place.

‘Under the new scheme they are liable to pay but can have the cost funded either in advance or afterwards, on application to social security.

‘In short, everyone affected should have received a letter explaining the position but if anyone needs help they should contact our Income Support for Pensioners Unit on 687020 or log on to www.gov.im/categories/benefits-and-financial-support, or call at their local social security office or post office for information.’

The old television licence fee exemption ended on September 1 but the new system was put in place on December 1, following approval at the November sitting of Tynwald. The new scheme means anyone over 75 who bought a licence in September, October or November can claim back the cost. Anyone renewing now will automatically receive their claim form in advance. This can be completed and sent along with their licence renewal notice to Social Security, who will process claims up to a month in advance so claimants can avoid having to pay the sum up front if they deal with it quickly. Claims will also be dealt with up to two months after the licence fee falls due if claimants again submit the form along with the licence iteself. About 5,800 households include someone over 75 and a further 400 have someone under 75, retired but on income support, who can also claim the cost back.

The Manx Independent tried the Income Support for Pensioners Unit helpline four times before being connected.