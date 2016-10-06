Two candidates stand for seats on council

Two candidates have declared an intention to stand for election to Douglas Council.

Former councillor Jon Joughin, who was elected in a bye-election to the Douglas East constituency this year failed to get re-elected to Keys and now seeks election to Victoria ward.

Natalie Byron will stand in St George’s ward in the seat left vacant by Ann Corlett, who was elected to Keys in the general election to represent Douglas Central.

Ms Byron describes herself as a 37-year-old corporate administrator and says she wants to bridge the communication gap between the local authority and its rates payers.

‘I also believe that many areas have lost the community spirit that we once prided ourselves on and I want to make it my mission to bring this back, get the residents to love where they live,’ she said.

Former councillor David Ashford’s elevation to Keys in the Douglas North constituency created the vacancy in Victoria ward.

If the seats are contested, elections for the vacant council seats will take place on November 3.

Councillors Cain, Malarkey, Clague and Wells will fill committee vacancies following the general election.