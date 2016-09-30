Two chances to hear a talk on the ancient history of Baldwin’s St Luke’s Church

A talk will be held tomorrow ( Saturday) on the history of St Luke’s Church in Baldwin, between 3pm and 5pm.

Manx National Heritage has organised the talk at St Luke’s which will be given by Mr TSJ Cowell MBE, who is a church warden at St Luke’s.

The event is part of Manx National Heritage’s ‘Open Days 2016’ season.

There will also be a second chance to hear the talk on Saturday, October 8, at the same time and place.

Also included will be a walk round the graveyard and up to Old Tynwald Hill which is situated behind the church.

Light refreshments will be available afterwards for a small donation.