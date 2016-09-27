Two die in road accident, one is seriously injured

Two women lost their lives in a road accident in the north of the island yesterday.

At 12.35pm the emergency services were called to a three-vehicle collision on the main Ramsey to Sulby Road at Churchtown, Lezayre.

The driver of one of the cars involved, a 79-year-old woman from the north of the island died at the scene of the collision,.

The front seat passenger from that vehicle later died at hospital.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 68-year-old woman also from the north of the island, was seriously injured and was taken to Noble’s hospital, where she remains, undergoing treatment.

The third vehicle involved was driven by a 66-year-old woman, also a resident of the north of the island.

She was unhurt and returned home after being examined at scene by paramedics.

The road remained closed to traffic until about 6.10pm while the scene was investigated, and then swept by the Department of Infrastructure.

Diversions were put in place, and extra patrols were deployed to deal with the anticipated congestion.

This collision is being investigated by police.

Any witnesses to the collision, who have not yet spoken to officers are asked to get in touch with police on 631212.