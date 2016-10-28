Two more safety recalls for Dealz products

Consumer watchdogs have issued another warning about unsafe products sold by Dealz in Douglas.

The Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading is publicising two important safety recalls.

Following the recent recall of Halloween wigs, Dealz is now recalling a ‘Witches Hat with Hair’ and ‘Clip in Hair Pieces’ as they do not meet the toy safety flammability standard and, therefore, pose a risk if exposed to a naked flame.

The hats have been on sale since August 2013 and the hair pieces since August 2016 at Dealz and Poundland stores, and Poundland Online.

What you should do:

Check to see if the barcode on your purchase matches any of those shown below.

If you have bought one of these products, or have any concerns regarding any other Dealz or Poundland faux hair product you have bought previously, return it.

If you think that you may have bought one of these products for someone else, or think you know someone who has one, tell them about this recall.

Should you have any queries or concerns regarding this information call Poundland’s customer service team free on 0800 731 5622 between 9am and 5:30pm Monday to Friday.

Affected Products:

#4356 - WITCHES HAT WITH HAIR - Barcodes: 5025066043568, 5054110003241, 5054110003258, 5054110003265, 5054110003272

#148169 - 2PK CLIPON HAIRPIECE 3 ASST - Barcode: 5053834481694

Poundland, which owns Dealz, said in a press statement: ‘As a responsible retailer we take the testing and the standard of our products very seriously and remain committed to the highest levels of product quality and safety which is why we are taking this precautionary measure. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’