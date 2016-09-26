Two serious road collisions

Emergency services have been dealing with two serious accidents - one in the north of the island and one in the south.

Just before 12.30pm earlier today (Monday), fire crews from Ramsey and Kirk Michael were despatched to a serious three vehicle accident on the Lezayre road in Ramsey.

Three people had to be rescued from two vehicles and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Around the same time another serious accident occurred in the south of the island, on the Gansey Shore Road in Castletown.

Two vehicles were involved and fire crews from Castletown and Port Erin attended the scene.

Cutting equipment and stabilisation equipment were used at both scenes.

Both roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incidents.

Investigations continue into both incidents.