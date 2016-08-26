Two years of disruption loom for roadworks

Ramsey is facing two years’ disruption as the start of reconstruction works on Lezayre Road - from the junction with Bircham Avenue to the junction with Gardeners Lane - draws near.

The works will include the laying of a new surface water sewer, a new water main and gas main.

The Department of Infrastructure intends to carry out the work in three phases. Each phase will be sub-divided into phases of 100 metres. To ensure that vehicles can still use the roadway for access, only half the width of the roadway will be closed at a time, with the other side under the control of traffic lights.

Heavy goods vehicles will be required to use Jurby Road via Sulby.

Schools are being consulted on the best way to guarantee access for school buses. Discussions will also take place with the operators of Milntown prior to the phase 3 section of works being started, as access will be compromised.

Work is due to begin from the Bircham Avenue end of Lezayre Road in September, after the end of the Festival of Motorcycling, and will progress through the winter months until six weeks before the TT.

Commissioner Pat Ayres asked if it would be possible for the gate that leads from Greenlands Avenue to Lezayre Estate to be opened to relieve congestion, but was told that the schools had objected to this on safety grounds.

Details of the scheme will be displayed in the town hall foyer before the work starts.