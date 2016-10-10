Tynwald impresses foreign delegates

The head of the first delegation from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly (KPA) has been impressed by his experience at Tynwald.

Sultan Muhammad Khan MPA was the leader of a delegation group of 13 people from the Pakistan province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the Isle of Man, to receive parliamentary training and an exposure programme arranged by the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office.

Mr Khan said: ‘The whole process has stimulated discussion, generated useful debate and proved most enjoyable.’

Following an election in 2013, 90% of the KPA are now new members and therefore need training and exposure to bring about change.

Sponsored by British Council the programme takes the assembly’s 124 members in 10 groups of 10 people, travel to the island, with other available trips to the Scottish Parliament and Westminister.