Tynwald Mills is being sold to Channel Islands retailer

Tynwald Mills department store is being sold to Sandpiper CI, the Channel Islands’ largest retailer.

The St John’s company has reached an agreement to sell the entire share capital of its trading division, The Mill Shop Limited.

