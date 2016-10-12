Tynwald to consider reinstating free TV licences for over 75s

New Chief Minister Howard Quayle had promised in his election manifesto to reinstate free TV licences for pensioners.

And there’s an early push to deliver on that promise.

New member for Douglas North, David Ashford, has tabled a motion to the first full Tynwald sitting next week, calling for the free TV licences for those aged over 75 to be reinstated with ‘immediate effect’.

There has been widespread outcry at the move to scrap the free TV licences - a move that was voted through as part of this year’s Manx budget.

Since September 1 this year, free TV licences have no longer been issued by the BBC to Isle of Man residents aged 75 or over.

Pensioners in receipt of income support or income-based jobseekers’ allowance will now get a payment from the Manx government to cover the cost of the licence.

In the UK, however, free TV licences for the over 75s will continue, part funded by the Westminster government until the BBC covers the full cost from 2020-21.

Veterans groups here say that’s unfair - and they believe the line between those who should pay and those who should not has been drawn too low.

In his motion to Tynwald, Mr Ashford says that any of those over the age of 75 who have paid for a licence since September 1 should have any cost refunded and that the Manx government should place pressure on the BBC to agree to the same funding arrangements for the Isle of Man as those in place in the UK.

An issues and option paper is being drawn up for consideration by the Treasury.

David Cretney MLC will call for a select committee to be set up to consider a Tynwald Day petition on the issue submitted by Labour Party election candidates Carole Quine, Richard Halsall and Lynn Sirdefield.

Mr Cretney will also seek a select committee investigation into the trio’s other Tynwald Day petition, which asks for free train and bus transport for pensioners to be reinstated.