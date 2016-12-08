Tynwald to mull future of Isle of Man’s sea services

Nationalisation or acquisition of the Steam Packet, franchising of ferry services to a private operator and keeping or extending the user agreement are among options being reviewed as part of a proposed new sea services policy.

But no decision will be made on whether or not to accept the Steam Packet’s £170m offer to government until the April Tynwald.

Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer MHK will seek Tynwald support this month for the next step in his department’s bid to secure reliable and affordable lifeline ferry services into the future.

Members will be called on to endorse the Strategic Sea Services Policy which suggests that a level of state intervention is needed in ferry services.

Such intervention is currently provided through the linkspan user agreement, which gives the Steam Packet preferential use of the King Edward Pier linkspan in exchange for a guaranteed minimum level of service.

But Tynwald will be asked to look at two new reports by independent consultants which consider other options for state involvement.

The reports by Oxera Consulting LLP, requested by Tynwald in July, and a strategic options review by Park Partners Ltd, investigate a range of potential operating models, such as full or partial state ownership, franchising, and extending or renegotiating the user agreement.

They also provide a comprehensive analysis of current and future requirements, including port facilities and vessels, routes, seasonal demands, additional capacity for the TT period and financial issues.

Park Partners say nationalisation would allow the government to gain full control over national strategic asset but substantial funding would be required to purchase the operation from the Steam Packet owners at an agreed price.

Acquisition by a company limited by guarantee would also provide long-term, stable ownership in an arrangement similar to Network Rail in the UK. Again, government would have to fund the purchase.

Another option could be for the operation of ferry services to be franchised to a private sector operator. Park Partners cite as an example North Link services to Orkney and Shetland operated by Serco with leased vessels.

Following a presentation, the DoI has focused on two of the options for further evaluation - acquisition of the Steam Packet by a CLBG or similar structure, or renegotiating the user agreement.

Mr Harmer said: ‘Robust sea links with our neighbours are fundamental to the future of the Isle of Man. Without any government control ferry services would be operated on a purely commercial basis.’

Passenger watchdog TravelWatch urged the public to read the reports by Oxera and Park Partners.

TravelWatch’s John Pennington said: ‘Negotiations with the Steam Packet regarding their offer could be complex, but the alternative of some future open tender process would be more complicated, time-consuming, and have less certainty of outcome.’

He questioned the need for a study into a new berth at Douglas to accommodate longer ferries, given they would still be limited by the turning circle at Heysham harbour.