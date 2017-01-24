UK: We’ll consult the Isle of Man on Brexit

Theresa May has provided greater clarity on the UK’s Brexit aspirations but it’s still not clear what the relationship with the EU will be.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said he welcomed the Prime Minister’s speech last week in which she confirmed for the first time that the UK would be seeking to leave the single market so it can control immigration.

It will also leave the customs union to ensure it has the freedom to agree trade deals around the world.

And it will seek transitional arrangements to allow the UK time to adapt its regulatory and legislative framework, as well as a new free-trade agreement and a customs agreement with the EU.

The Chief Minister said: ‘It has been our position that although we want to continue to be able to trade with the EU, to minimise the potential risks flowing from Brexit, and make the most of any opportunities which arise, we recognise that the shape of the island’s new relationship with Europe will rest upon what the UK can secure for itself.

‘Despite the greater clarity, which we welcome, it is still very difficult to know what that relationship will be. But whatever the new relationship between the UK and the EU, the Isle of Man’s connection with the UK will remain the same.’

Mr Quayle added: ‘We will continue to ensure that our voice is heard by those who have responsibility for guiding the UK towards its new place in the world and to work for the best possible outcome for the Isle of Man. It is our aspiration that we ensure the Isle of Man can benefit from any trade agreements the UK agrees.’

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has welcomed a further commitment from the UK to ‘consult, support and represent’ the Isle of Man during the Brexit process.

Members of the House of Commons Justice Select Committee travelled to the island last week as part of their inquiry into the implications of Brexit for the Crown Dependencies. MPs Bob Neill, John Howell, David Hanson, Richard Arkless and Victoria Prentis took part in a series of discussions to learn more about our relationship with Europe and the opportunities and risks arising from the UK’s withdrawal.

During a House of Commons debate on Exiting the EU, Richard Arkless MP called for an assurance that the interests of the Crown Dependencies would not be forgotten.

In response, David Jones MP, Minister of State at the Department for Exiting the European Union, said: ‘I can certainly give that assurance. There have already been many meetings with representatives of the Crown Dependencies and this will continue all the way through the process of the exit from the European Union.’