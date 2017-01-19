Unanimous support for govt ‘road map’

Tynwald has unanimously approved the Council of Ministers’ Programme for Government.

No fewer than 19 Tynwald members made contributions to a debate that lasted some two hours.

The 24-page framework document entitled ‘Our Island – A Special Place to Live and Work’ lists 20 key outcomes for the Manx government - along with a series of policy commitments and actions required to achieve them.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle described it as a ‘road map’ for his administration over the next five years.

He told Tynwald there would an open and transparent set of performance measures and each Minister would be accountable to ‘make sure we are doing what we said we would’. He said each year he will report on progress to Tynwald and set out the priorities for the coming year.

‘This is not my Programme for Government, it’s the Council of Ministers’ Programme for Government. I hope it will be seen as our Programme for Government. We all have a role in making this happen. I believe this programme will ensure we leave a legacy for the next generation.’

Bill Henderson MLC praised the way all Tynwald members had been invited to have an input into it.