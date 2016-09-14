Uncle Percy never came home from the Somme

To mark the centenary of the Battle of the Somme a series of daily commemorative services have been held at the famous Thiepval Memorial which towers above the rolling fields of Picardy.

On its flanks are the names of some 73,000 men who died during the battle but whose remains have never been recovered.

The remains of craters and trenches on the Somme battlefield

On Saturday, September 3, it was the turn of a small Manx group to lay a wreath in memory of a relative who died on that day 100 years ago and in memory of all the Manxmen that lost their lives during the battle.

Charles Guard, and his sister Pam Jackson made the trip to commemorate their uncle, Percy Douglas Matthews, who lived in the Grasmere Hotel on Palace Terrace on Douglas promenade, where both Charles and Pam were born many years later.

Percy was a tram conductor and he and his brother enlisted as war broke out. Percy joined the Cheshire Regiment and by September 1916 he was in the Somme area and involved in the battle of Guillemont.

On the morning of the 3rd his platoon was attempting to capture a farm in a wood on a small hill. The place was fiercely defended by German machine gunners and although the operation was eventually successful,

Some of the unexploded shells that still litter the Somme battlefields

Percy lost his life and because of the destruction caused by continuous heavy shelling, his remains were never found. Charles and Pam were able to find the wood and the very field in which the action took place and it was an emotional experience.

Charles said: ‘‘Although the countryside is full of crops and dotted throughout with woods and farms, there are graphic reminders of this century-old conflict.

‘To stand on the very place where our uncle and so many others died was a very moving experience. It must have seemed a long way from being a tram conductor in Douglas at the height of the island’s tourist years to come here to a shattered and desolate landscape and to be involved in such a terrifying ordeal.’

Even today, 100 years on, bullets, grenades, shrapnel and even complete unexploded shells litter the landscape.

However, during this year of commemoration many of the visitors to the Somme have tried to take home souvenirs from these fields, and Eurostar and

French police have had to issue specific warnings to people not to try and hide unexploded ordnance in their luggage.

At the service at Thiepval Charles was asked to read the famous lines by the English poet John Edmonds: ‘When you go home, tell them of us and say. For their tomorrow, we gave our today.’

After that a wreath was laid in honour of Percy Matthews and all the Manxmen who perished in the conflict.

The services are organised by the Royal British Legion and continue on a daily basis until November 18, which marks the centenary of the end of the first phase of the battle.

Anyone is welcome to attend and lay a wreath, and these can be obtained from the nearby Thiepval museum.