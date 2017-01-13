Unemployment drops by 282

Unemployment figures in the island have dropped by 282 in the past year, according to new figures released by the government.

The Cabinet Office’s latest Labour Market Report, based on figures as at December 2016, shows 579 people out of work down by 282 from December 2015.

This is the lowest December figure since 2007 when 571 people were unemployed.

Of the 579 people, 398 are men and 181 are women. Sixteen are aged under 18 and five are requiring work permits.

The number of people under 18 registered with the Department of Economic Development, but not claiming benefits is 36.

In December 2016, 99 people signed on to the unemployment register while 93 people left the register, an increase of six people to the regiser between November and December.

The unemployment rate for December 2016 is 1.3 per cent, the same as for November 2016. The unemployment rate is the proportion of economocally active population registered unemployed.

There has been a decrease in vacancies notified to the job centre. During December 462 vacancies were notified to the Job Centre. At the end of the month 327 remained. Of those, 281 were full-time positions and 46 were part-time.

The sector with the highest number of job vacancies is medical and health services with 63 vacancies. Other, catering and entertainment has 45 vacancies. Egaming has 42 vacancies, retail distribution 30, and public administration 25. The sector with the highest number of unemployed persons was construction with 75.