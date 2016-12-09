Unemployment rate is up but still lowest for November since 2007

The number of registered unemployed increased by 21 last month to 573 - but that’s still 213 fewer than the same month last year and the lowest November figure since 2007.

It meant that the unemployment rate - the proportion of the economically active population out of work - increased by 0.1 per cent in November to reach 1.3 per cent.

A total of 206 signed onto the unemployment register and 185 left the register over the month.

During the month 690, job vacancies were notified to the Job Centre. At the end of the month, 406 remained.

Of those, 72 per cent (291) were full time positions and 28 per cent (115) were part time roles.

Sectors of the economy with the highest number of unemployed were construction, some retail distribution, other business services, some catering and entertainment and miscellaneous services.

Those sectors with the highest numbers of vacancies were e-gaming, medical and health services, wholesale distribution, other catering and entertainment and other retail distribution.

Of the 573 unemployed in November, 390 were men and 183 were women. Of the 206 new claimants, 149 were male and 57 female.

Three of those unemployed required work permits and 18 were under the age of 18.

Of the 573 registered out of work, 161 have been out of a job for less than one month, 74 have been without work for between one and two years, 31 had been out of a job for between two and four years and 26 had been jobless for more than four years.

Not included in the figures released by the Economic Affairs unit of the Cabinet Office are the 42 under-18s registered with the Department of Economic Development but not claiming any benefit.