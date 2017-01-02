Uni makes the going easier for Juan and his guide dog Angel

Juan Greggor, a guide dog owner from the island, has been singing the praises of the University of Central Lancashire in Preston since he started his counselling and psychotherapy BA in September 2015.

The university has exceeded all of Juan’s expectations and has made numerous adjustments so he and his guide dog Angel can study and live on campus with ease.

For any new student, starting at university is daunting enough but when you have a visual impairment that brings a whole new list of things to worry about.

Poorly designed or maintained pavements, lack of controlled road crossings, poor service in shops or even refused entry to businesses are constant difficulties to be negotiated.

This was not the case at the University of Central Lancashire. Every time Juan encountered a problem the university was quick to offer a solution that would keep Juan and Angel as free to move around campus as all the other students.

Before Juan even started at university it had constructed an enclosed toilet area for his guide dog and this is cleaned daily.

It painted a new zebra crossing on the road so Juan could cross the road safely to his accommodation block and installed bollards to prevent cars blocking the pavement along his route.

There are also Braille labels on washing machines and introductions to the security staff who were on hand to help out at any time of day or night and just a phone call away.

Juan also benefits from the services of an electronic note taker during his lectures so he can concentrate fully and receive the verbatim notes afterwards.

Juan is so impressed that he hopes to go on to do a Masters degree once he finishes his current degree.

Emma Allen-Taylor, engagement officer from Guide Dogs said: ‘The University of Central Lancashire has been excellent.

‘We have so many access problems and reports of poor service from across our region so it is great to hear when somewhere gets it so right. I hope that other service providers will follow suit.’

Helen Weir, disability advisor for the university, said: ‘It is good that Robert has had such a positive experience at UCLan. We have all worked together to enable this to happen. He is so positive and productive and it has been great to meet Angel too.’