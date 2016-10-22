Uninsured driver keeps licence despite causing four-car prom shunt

A driver who cannoned into the back of a stationary car shunted it forward into the vehicle in front and that, in turn, careered into the next one in the queue.

Stephanie Crellin, of Alder Road, Pulrose, told the court she simply didn’t notice the car in front had stopped, when she hit the back of it during the afternoon on May 22.

For the prosecution, Hazel Carroon said Crellin, who is 37, was in a stream of traffic heading towards Onchan along the seafront in Douglas, when she ran into the back of another car as it stopped near Jak’s bar.

Miss Carroon said the impact from her black Nissan Juke caused a domino effect and left a total of four vehicles damaged as a result.

Crellin told the police she had been the driver at the back of the line and did not see traffic had stopped until it was too late.

She admitted driving carelessly and having no insurance, after it came to light her insurance policy had been cancelled some time before the accident.

The defendant originally entered a guilty plea by post but was required to appear in person to offer reasons why she should not receive a driving ban.

Defending her, Deborah Myerscough said the accident was quite low speed and came about because of a momentary lapse of concentration. She told the court Crellin had originally had a policy of insurance on the car but had recently been through a relationship break up. As a result of confusion, she said the premium payments had not been kept up to date and the policy had lapsed.

‘It was a misunderstanding, not a deliberate act. Her driving licence is very important to her,’ she said.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘This was made more serious because you were driving without insurance. It was your responsibility to check the insurance rather than assume it had been paid,’ she said.

She was fined £250 for careless driving, £400 for no insurance and pays £50 costs. She received eight penalty points but no driving ban.