Union boss to meet Chief Minister as members decide whether to strike over public sector pension reform

A union official from the UK is to meet the island’s chief minister as public sector workers contemplate whether to take industrial action over proposed pension reforms.

The Prospect trade union has organised meetings ahead of a ballot of their members on the future of public sector pensions.

Dai Hudd, deputy general secretary of Prospect, will be flying to the island to hear concerns.

He will also meet with Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK.

In February’s sitting, Tynwald will consider detailed changes to the Government Unified Scheme (GUS), which will result in higher contributions and reduced benefits for about 5,000 public sector workers.

Prospect, which represents more than 2,000 people affected by the changes, says any reforms to be ‘fair’ and ‘put on a sustainable footing’.

Prospect members will decide whether to accept the final proposals or take industrial action to seek a better outcome – via a ballot and ahead of the Tynwald debate in February.

Neil Walsh, Prospect pensions officer, will be delivering an explanation of the changes and what it will mean for members.

Dai Hudd said: ‘This has been a long and difficult process. We’re conscious that our members need information on the personal impact of the proposals for them. They, and the public, also need confidence that their pension scheme will be managed well now and will be sustainable in the future.

‘Prospect representatives have worked hard to try to achieve the best outcome possible. Our members will now decide the union’s position on the overall reforms.’

Mr Hudd will also be meeting with Mr Quayle for the first time to discuss this issue, and the Government priorities for the next five years.

The meetings will take place across the island tomorrow (Wednesday) and on Thursday.

Prospect will ballot members from January 23 onwards, with a result expected by February 13.

