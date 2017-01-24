Union’s talk of strike action ‘irresponsible’

A union leader’s talk of strike action over public sector pension reform is ‘bizarre and irresponsible’, Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan believes.

Mr Cannan was responding to comments by Prospect negotiations officer Angela Moffatt that her union members are being balloted over whether to accept the final proposals ‘or take industrial action to seek a better outcome’.

Prospect Union official Angela Moffatt

The Treasury Minister said he believed Ms Moffatt’s comments could have been timed to influence the ballot result and put pressure on MHKs ahead of a Tynwald vote next month - although the Prospect leader has insisted that wasn’t her intention.

Mr Cannan told the Examiner: ‘My view is that it was not helpful and a little bit irresponsible to talk of strike action at such a crucial stage of negotiations. It is not helpful for her members or the government.

‘I find her comments quite bizarre. I come to the conclusion that she was doing that to try to influence the outcome of the vote and perhaps unsettle Tynwald members. She says she has not done it to try to influence the vote but why bring the subject up now?’

The proposed reforms to the government’s Unified Pension Scheme (GUS), approved in principle by Tynwald in June, will result in higher contributions and reduced benefits from about 5,000 public sector workers.

Prospect represents some 2,000 members affected by the changes.

They are being balloted this week on whether or not to accept the proposals ahead of Tynwald being asked to ratify the reforms at the February sitting. A result of that ballot is expected on February 13.

The Treasury Minister said detailed proposals have yet to be presented to the Council of Ministers.

He said: ‘What makes it even more surprising is that Angela Moffatt has been sat around the table for the last five-six years negotiating this.’

Mr Cannan said that if the proposals were rejected, the government would have to decide what the next way forward would be.

But he added: ‘However, as it stands at the moment, the previous administration voted to support these proposals.

‘They only approved it in principle and Tynwald will have to ratify the formal changes. We would have to do that anyway as the new Tynwald would possibly have a different view.’

Ms Moffatt has said that nothing further could be achieved by negotiation and it was ‘decision time’.

She said a ‘no’ vote would result in a ballot for industrial action.

Prospect deputy general secretary Dai Hudd visited the Isle of Man last week to address members.