University College Isle of Man to work closely with Scottish

University College Isle of Man is to work closely with Forth Valley College in Falkirk, Scotland.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by FVC’s Principal Dr Ken Thomson and Tim Crookall MLC, Minister for Education and Children, at Forth Valley College’s campus.

Also visiting the college as part of a cultural exchange event in Scotland were Professor Ronald Barr, chief executive at the island’s Department of Education and Children, Emma Callin, arts development mnager from community arts and Jo Pretty, the newly appointed principal of University College Isle of Man.

The link-up will allow staff and students to engage in reciprocal visits to share ‘best practice’ between the two educational establishments. It is also hoped that the agreement will develop through the year to allow the newly formed partnership to identify areas of work which will truly enhance the educational experience of students.

FVC principal Dr Ken Thomson said: ‘We have been working closely with the University College Isle of Man over the last few months.

‘They have built up an excellent reputation for providing high quality teaching and offering a very high standard of education to their students.

‘We are delighted and excited to sign this Memorandum of Understanding to further strengthen our links with them. Our students and staff are definitely going to benefit from working closely with University College Isle of Man over the coming years.’

Mr Crookall said: ‘In creating the new University College Isle of Man we were keen to identify a college in Scotland which had demonstrated outstanding links with both secondary schools and higher education, as well as business. The recent Education Scotland Review of Forth Valley College published in May this year confirmed our impression that FVC was a quality institution and we are very much looking forward to working in true partnership, to the benefit of both staff and students in both the Isle of Man and Scotland.’

The Scottish college says it has strong links with the University of Stirling and Scotland’s Historic Environment initiative.