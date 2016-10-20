‘Unneighbourly levels of noise’ mean Tynwald Mills marquee must go

The marquee at Tynwald Mills has become a popular community facility and venue for charity events, with Christmas ice skating a much anticipated event in the island’s calendar.

But a retrospective planning bid for the marquee to be used for promotional events, charity functions, exhibitions, children’s activities, and leisure activities including ice rink and roller skating, has been refused.

Turning down the proposal (15/01276/B) by Tynwald Mills (IOM) Limited planners said that the marquee next to Tynwald Mills’ overflow car park ‘represents unwarranted development in the countryside’.

It said that its size, appearance and design ‘has a negative appearance’ on the rural area.

The decision notice continues: ‘The development would increase footfall to a site not located within an existing settlement, which is not served well by public transport and is without adequate footpaths.

‘The development would therefore encourage increased car usage.’

Planners also raised their concerns about ‘unwarranted and unacceptably unneighbourly levels of noise in an otherwise quiet and rural location to the detriment of the living conditions of neighbouring properties’.

After the planning application was submitted in March, Tynwald Mills marketing and project manager Matthew McSevney said: ‘It’s been a great seasonal attraction over the last three years and it’s also enabled us to raise a lot of money for charity. This year we’ve managed to raise £5,000 for the RNLI and £5,000 for the Wooden Spoon which we are delighted with.

‘In addition, generous support from PokerStars allows us to let local charities use the tent for events throughout the year.’

This year the marquee has been used to host events by charities including Hospice Isle of Man, Riding for the Disabled, Crossroads Carers and as the venue for a volunteer recruitment event.

Last year, charity events together with the ice skating raised more than £40,000 for local charities.