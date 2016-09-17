Unsupervised learner driver took a chance - and crashed

A learner driver who took a chance on driving his car uninsured and unsupervised ended up crashing it at Santon.

Joshua James Gardner, of Spectrum Gardens, Central Promenade in Douglas, had only recently bought the Mazda car when he wrote it off in an 8am accident at Crogga Hill on August 4.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said a member of the public reported the accident and a police car arrived at the scene in time to find the car being carried away on the back of a recovery lorry.

Gardner, who was the driver of the car, was uninjured, but the car was undrivable. The car’s tax disc had expired the previous December, Gardner had only a provisional driving licence and no insurance.

Defending him, advocate Peter Russell said though the road surface was wet, the accident was down to driver error. Gardner had bought the car just a few weeks earlier. It had been kept off the road since then but he had decided to take a chance by driving it on the road in order to take it to be serviced.

‘It was a moment of madness,’ he said, adding Gardner had been polite and co-operative and had admitted the offences straight away.

‘He is a young man who in 2011-12 seemed to be on a slippery slope and has turned his life around significantly since then. He is very well thought of by his employers. He works full-time and does a lot of over-time as well,’ he said. ‘But if he is to further his career he will need his driving licence. This is his first time in court for such an offence. A lenient approach is required and I would ask the court not to disqualify him,’ he said.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted the defendant’s early admissions and extremely good references.

‘He is described as ‘hard working, polite and honest’. These are some of the best references I have seen in recent times,’ she said.

‘You have turned your life around. It did seem at one time as if you were on a slippery slope, but nonetheless these are serious matters both for you and anyone else using the road at the time.

‘You need to be careful before you drive on the road again. And you need to make sure you have passed your test first.’

She added: ‘You had bought the vehicle just a few weeks earlier and I note you had not owned it since the tax expired in the previous December.’

He was fined £400 for no insurance, £100 for no valid driving licence and £50 for no car tax and must pay £50 costs. Mrs Hughes said she thought hard about banning him from driving but in the light of his references, instead gave him an eight-point endorsement on his licence.