Unveiled: Your Pride in Mann Awards winners

These are your winners of the Pride in Mann Awards 2016.

The results were unveiled at an emotional awards ceremony held at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre last week.

Isle of Man Newspapers commercial manager Dan Williams praised all of the finalists across the eight awards categories for the significant contribution they make to the island’s community.

‘You should all consider yourself winners’, he said.

Certificates were presented by Brian Convery, sales development manager of awards sponsor the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

For the full results and lots of pictures from the awards ceremony, see this week’s Manx Independent - on sale Thursday.