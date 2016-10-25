Van fails to stop at scene of collision

Police would like to speak to the driver of a van whofailed to stop at the scene of a collision.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, October 17 a silver Porsche Cayenne was travelling along Crellin’s Hill, Douglas in the direction of Church Road Marina when a vehicle, described as a red or maroon van travelling in the opposite direction, collided with it.

A wing mirror on the Porsche was damaged.

The driver of the van failed to stop at the scene.

If you have any information contact the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team on 631212 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.