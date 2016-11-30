Van without an engine still needed to be taxed

A Ramsey motorist told magistrates he did not need to tax his van because it did not have an engine in it.

Anthony Graham Stevenson, of Thornhill Park, Ramsey, initially denied failing to tax the vehicle, pointing out the legislation referred to a ‘mechanically propelled vehicle’, which it was not, as it had no engine.

For the prosecution, Rachael Braidwood pointed out there was clear case law addressing that point and suggested the court adjourn while Stevenson takes advice from the duty advocate.

In the light of advice, Stevenson conceded he was ‘apparently guilty’. Ms Braidwood told the court the tax on the Citroen Relay van had expired in August 2015, more than a year earlier.

Defending him, Lydia Mulligan told the court Stevenson now accepted the vehicle should be taxed and had since moved it on to private land.

Magistrates’ chairman Brian Walton told him: ‘You have learned a bit of a harsh lesson.

‘I’m sure you won’t do it again.’

He was fined £150 with no separate penalty for failing to notify a change of ownership.