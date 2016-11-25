Vandals left spiked strips under car

Police in Peel are appealing for information after vandals tried to puncture tyres on a car parked at the Town Hall.

The car was there from Friday until Sunday when its owner Jane Woodhouse returned, and drove over four plastic spiked strips which had been placed under the car’s tyres.

Mrs Woodhouse’s husband Paul said: ‘My wife was leaving for work at about 3pm on Sunday from the Town Hall and as she drove off she felt a bump.

‘She got out of the car and saw these strips had been placed under the tyres.

‘She had driven over them but luckily we took the car to a garage and they confirmed there was no damage.

‘The mechanic said, as the tyres had a lot of tread left on them, the strips had not damaged them, but if they had been worn tyres they could have popped or caused a slow puncture.

‘My wife could have been driving and had a blow-out at speed and there could have been a fatality.

‘The police said they have viewed CCTV footage of the area but said it is too dark to see anything.

‘The people who did this need to be caught and prosecuted. There could have been a serious road accident.’

Mr Woodhouse posted his own appeal on Facebook with the message ‘Please Please Please, share this with all your Isle of Man friends and let’s get these people caught and prosecuted before they kill someone.

‘My main concern is not any damage done but if they do it again there could be a serious accident.

‘We have lived in Peel since 2002 and never had any problems with anyone.’

Police are appealing for information on their Western Neighbourhood Policing page. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Breeshey Craine at Peel Police Station on 842208.