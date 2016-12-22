Vehicle occupants injured during accident

Fire crews from Peel and Douglas were called to an accident in Greeba after two cars collided on Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicles’ occupants were not trapped but needed help to get out due to their injuries.

Fire crews worked with ambulance staff to assist the casualties from their vehicles, while the police managed the traffic away from the scene and began an investigation into the cause.

The road was shut for some time.

Motorists travelling on the main road from Peel to Douglas around rush hour were blocked and there were many delays, especially since the main road through Foxdale is shut for many months for work to be carried out.

At one point buses from Douglas to Peel were being diverted via Ramsey.