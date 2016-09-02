Veterans urge TV licence change

Veterans’ groups will get an input into the options for the next government on reversing or amending the controversial move to end free TV licences for the over-75s.

From yesterday (Thursday) free TV licences were no longer be issued by the BBC to Isle of Man residents aged 75 or over.

Pensioners in receipt of income support or income-based jobseekers’ allowance will now get a payment from the Manx government to cover the cost of the licence.

In the UK, however, free TV licences for the over 75s will continue, part funded by the Westminster government until the BBC covers the full cost from 2020-21.

Veterans groups says that’s unfair - and they believe the line between those who should pay and those who should not has been drawn too low.

This week they met with Treasury Minister Eddie Teare and officers from his department and the Cabinet Office to discuss the end of the concession which was approved by Tynwald as part of this year’s Budget.

Honorary Colonel Charles Wilson

Colonel Charles Wilson said: ‘Government has two aims - to balance the books and look after the vulnerable. In the case of TV licences unfortunately those two aims have clashed.

‘We accept that some people should pay. Some people can well afford to pay. The government has to draw a line about who is and who is not vulnerable. However, in my view that line is too low.’

He pointed out that someone who is £10 over the threshold and so does not qualify for income support will end up being £140 worse off as they have to pay for their licence fee. He said this illustrated the ‘stupidity’ of drawing the line at income support.

Colonel Wilson accepted the scrapping of free licences from today could not be stopped as the Budget had been approved. But he said those at the meeting had given an undertaking to look at the situation again.

He said that a ‘Manx solution to a Manx problem’ was needed - and it would be a mistake to leave it to the BBC to make a decision.

Ending of free TV licences for the over-75s was very much an election issue, he added.

Mr Teare told the meeting that an issues and option paper would be prepared for consideration by the Treasury after the general election - and that the veterans group would have an input.

David Cretney MLC, who attended the meeting, said: ‘I think it was positive and we were realistic about what could be achieved.

‘At this stage nothing can be done about what has been put in place. This is about the unfairness compared with elsewhere. There needs to be a fairer solution.’

He said he believed that Treasury has ‘sneaked’ through the move in the Budget.

Mr Cretney added: ‘The Cabinet Office have made it clear that when it becomes fully funded by the BBC they expect the same situation to apply in the Isle of Man. They don’t believe the BBC has got it finalised yet.’

Mr Teare said: ‘It was acknowledged at the meeting that nothing could be done at the present time to reverse the removal of the concession or to provide help with the payment of TV licences going forward for persons aged 75 or over who are not receiving income support.

‘However, the representatives of the ex-services associations undertook to input into the issues and option paper which I know will be welcomed by the new administration in the autumn.’